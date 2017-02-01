5th grade teacher has personalized handshake for every single one of his students

CHARLOTTE, NC – Barry White is a fifth grade English teacher in North Carolina. Every morning he greets each student with a personalized handshake. And he has nearly 40 students.

His inspiration? Cavs superstar LeBron James! He got the idea after he saw King James giving personalized handshakes to his Cavs teammates.

“You see that bond and how close they are,” he said of the Cavs. “I wanted to bring that feeling into the entire 5th grade.”

He customizes each handshake to the personality of the student.

White says that remembering all the different greetings isn’t really that hard. It’s become a muscle memory thing at this point.

***Watch his moves in the video, above.***