× Tuesday, January 31st

Sloppy “Poppin” Joes and Confetti Black Bean and Corn Salad

Two great recipes for Super Bowl Sunday! We’re spicing up Sloppy Joe with the help of Confetti Peppers!

Click here for the recipes

www.confettipeppers.com

www.facebook.com/confettipeppers

Herbal Immunity Boosters

It’s safe to say we all know someone who has been under the weather this season, but relief is here! The Western Reserve Herb Society shared recipes to boost your immune system and clear the air.

Click here for the recipes

www.westernreserveherbsociety.org

Country Megaticket

This is your ticket to six of the hottest concerts of summer – including Jason Aldean and Dierks Bentley! The Country Megaticket presented by Cintas is now on sale.

www.livenation.com

www.megaticket.com

Gristmill Antiques

Looking for a unique home accessory? Head to Gristmill Antiques in Beach City. There are two buildings of treasures to explore.

www.thegristmillantiques.com

Pickwick & Frolic: Cabernet Sauvignon

Compliment dinner with a fine bottle of wine. Cabernet sauvignon is one of the most popular types of red wine.

www.pickwickandfrolic.com

Gypsy Bean & Baking Company: Hot Chocolate

Hard to believe, but we found a way to make hot chocolate even better – thanks to Gypsy Bean & Baking Company. One of the tips is adding something sweet (like a peppermint patty) to your cup of hot chocolate.

www.gypsybeans.com