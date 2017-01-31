× Suspect in Cleveland bank robbery claims she’s kidnapping victim with bomb

CLEVELAND– The woman accused of robbing a Cleveland bank on Monday claimed she had been kidnapped, police say.

The robbery happened at the US Bank on Lorain Avenue near West 97th Street at about 9:30 a.m.

According to the police report, the suspect handed the teller a note, which said she had a bomb and was being kidnapped. It said she needed $2,000 in $20s and $50s. Written on the back of the note was the name of an inmate and instructions to call the FBI in 10 minutes.

Once the woman walked away from the counter, the teller hit the alarm.

The FBI identified the woman through security photos and discovered the inmate on the note was her boyfriend, the police report said. She was arrested and charges are not known at this time.