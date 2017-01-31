Super Bowl – Super Crowd Pleaser: Easy Cheesy Bacon Tater Tots

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Why serve potato chips and dip to your party guests when you can easily create a comforting dish that takes tater tots to a whole new level. Chef Jonathan Bennett from Moxie and Red the Steakhouse shared his recipe for Easy Cheesy Bacon Tater Tots with Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer.

Click here to learn more about Moxie and here to see the menu at Red the Steakhouse.

Easy Cheesy Bacon Tater Tots

1 bag Frozen Tater Tots

8oz Adams Reserve Cheddar or other extra sharp cheddar, grated

¾ C Bacon, crispy & chopped

12oz Evaporated Milk

½ t Kosher Salt

2t Dijon Mustard

To Taste Hot Sauce

Fresh Parsley to Garnish – Optional

Cook the tarter tots per the instructions on the bag, keep warm while making the cheese sauce.

Bring the evaporated milk and salt to a boil over medium-high heat. Whisk in the grated cheese and stir until the cheese is fully melted, add in the bacon and as much hot sauce as desired. Serve warm with the warm Tarter Tots.