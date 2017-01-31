Student arrested after bomb threat at Richland County high school
RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio – A student at Madison High School in Richland County has been arrested after being identified as the person who posted a bomb threat at the school on January 27.
Larissa Elias, 18, of Mansfield, was arrested and charged with inducing panic on Tuesday.
Her arrest comes after a note was discovered in a girls’ restroom at the school which indicated a bomb threat. The school was evacuated and searched, but no bomb was found.
Elias was taken to the Richland County jail and is being held without bond until her arraignment.
40.774539 -82.458528