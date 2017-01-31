× Student arrested after bomb threat at Richland County high school

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio – A student at Madison High School in Richland County has been arrested after being identified as the person who posted a bomb threat at the school on January 27.

Larissa Elias, 18, of Mansfield, was arrested and charged with inducing panic on Tuesday.

Her arrest comes after a note was discovered in a girls’ restroom at the school which indicated a bomb threat. The school was evacuated and searched, but no bomb was found.

Elias was taken to the Richland County jail and is being held without bond until her arraignment.