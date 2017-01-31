× Sloppy “Poppin” Joes & Confetti Black Bean and Corn Salad

Recipes courtesy of Confetti Peppers

www.confettipeppers.com

Sloppy “Poppin” Joes

1 pound lean ground beef

1 cup minced onion

1 cup water

2 teaspoons seasoned salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

2 teaspoons paprika

2 teaspoons chili powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon sugar

1 cup Confetti Peppers

1 small can tomato paste

8 hamburger buns

Place ground beef, onions, and water together in a large saute pan. Boil together over moderate heat a few minutes, breaking up meat until it has a crumbly texture and is cooked through. Stir in salt, black pepper, paprika, chili powder, garlic powder, sugar, Confetti Peppers, and tomato paste. Reduce heat and cook 5-10 minutes until all ingredients are blended and mixture has thickened. Serve on buns. Can also use as a coney sauce. Freezes well. Enjoy!

Confetti Black Bean and Corn Salad

15 ounce can black beans, rinsed and drained

15 ounce can corn, rinsed and drained

15 ounce can diced tomatoes, rinsed and drained

1/2 cup Confetti Peppers

2 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro or parsley

Juice of 1 large lemon or lime (approx 2 tablespoons)

2 teaspoons olive oil

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Combine all ingredients and chill. Serve as a salad or as a salsa with chips. Enjoy!