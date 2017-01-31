No arrest in Medina hit-and-run; Victim still recovering from skull fracture

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEDINA, Ohio-- Police in Medina County are working to identify the driver of a truck that hit a woman trying to cross the street.

It happened on Court Street on the square in Medina Saturday evening. Ann Lewis, 60, was in the crosswalk when she was struck by a gray Dodge truck. The driver fled the scene.

Lewis was taken by medical helicopter to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland, where she is being treated for a skull fracture and bleeding on the brain.

Her daughter, Molly Lewis, is a critical care nurse. She said she's horrified that a driver left her mother lying in the street.

"People make mistakes," Molly Lewis said. "You could not see someone, but to just leave a human being in the middle of the street. I mean, when my job is to care for humans, it's just unbelievable."

Investigators are now checking surveillance cameras to see if there are any images of the truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Medina Police Department at 330-725-7777.

