Natalie Herbick’s Super Bowl snack fave: cheesy sausage dip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - It’s Super Bowl week at Fox 8, and all week long we are featuring our anchors' favorite Super Bowl Snacks.

Here is Natalie Herbick's recipe for her cheesy sausage dip:

Cheesy Sausage Dip

1 lb. sausage (I mixed ½ lb. of bulk spicy and ½ lb. sweet )

¾ cup chopped green pepper

1/3 cup chopped onion

Franks Red Hot (to your liking)

8 oz. pkg of cream cheese

1 14.5 oz. can of diced tomatoes

Brown sausage

Add onion and pepper to sauté

Once cooked, melt in pkg of cream cheese

Add tomatoes undrained

Mix together and add desired amount of hot sauce

Serve with Tortilla scoops

***Remember, you can watch Super Bowl LI ONLY on Fox 8! Kickoff is 6:30 p.m. on Sunday February 5!***

41.499320 -81.694361