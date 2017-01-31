Natalie Herbick’s Super Bowl snack fave: cheesy sausage dip

CLEVELAND - It’s Super Bowl week at Fox 8, and all week long we are featuring our anchors' favorite Super Bowl Snacks.
Here is Natalie Herbick's recipe for her cheesy sausage dip:
Cheesy Sausage Dip
1 lb. sausage (I mixed ½ lb. of bulk spicy and ½ lb. sweet )
¾ cup chopped green pepper
1/3 cup chopped onion
Franks Red Hot (to your liking)
8 oz. pkg of cream cheese
1 14.5 oz. can of diced tomatoes
Brown sausage
Add onion and pepper to sauté
Once cooked, melt in pkg of cream cheese
Add tomatoes undrained
Mix together and add desired amount of hot sauce
Serve with Tortilla scoops
