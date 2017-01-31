× Medical Examiner confirms body found in home on Fuller Ave is missing 14-year-old Cleveland girl

CLEVELAND – The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has confirmed that the body found in an abandoned home on Fuller Avenue is that of Alianna DeFreeze.

Alianna was last seen in the 3400 Block of East 149th Street on Thursday. She was getting on the bus, but never arrived at school.

While officers were searching for the missing teen on Sunday, they discovered a body in an abandoned house on Fuller Avenue.

The Medical Examiner reports that she was identified through dental records and that her family has been notified.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office and Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers are offering a $22,500 reward for information in the case. Call 216-252-7463 or go here. Tips can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story, stick with Fox 8 and Fox8.com for updates as they become available.

