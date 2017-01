Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA, Ohio -- Make Believe Family Fun Center in Parma offers lots of activities geared towards families with children ages 4-12. The huge facility has arcade games, a two-level rope course, laser tag, ninja and a rock-climbing wall, bumpers cars and a cafe and birthday party room. Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton packed a lot of fun into his segments as he toured the new family entertainment destination.

Click here to learn more about Make Believe Family Fun Center.

