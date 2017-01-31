Local woman joins in lawsuit against President Trump over immigration executive order

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - A local woman is suing the president. It's an act she tells Fox 8 she never imagined.

"It's frightening to sue the most powerful official in the land," said Julia Shearson one of nearly 30 plaintiffs on the lawsuit. "It's certainly frightening but the executive order is so abhorrent to my community."

Shearson is the executive director of the Council of American-Islamic Relations Ohio or CAIR. The organization filed one of the biggest legal challenges yet to the president's executive order that temporarily prevents refugees and citizens from seven Middle Eastern and African countries from entering the U.S.

All of this is unfolding just days after a Sudanese doctor at the Cleveland Clinic was blocked from entering to the U.S. upon a return flight from Saudi Arabia to New York.

"I just collapsed in my bedroom weeping it's so sad just pitiful," said Shearson who was working to help the doctor get back into the country.

Dr. Suha Abushamma was detained for several hours before leaving on a flight back to Saudi Arabia. Moments later a federal judge granted an emergency stay for people in transit when the President's executive order was signed.

A protest is planned this Friday at 4 p.m. in Market Square. It will be the second protest in less than a week. Sunday close to 400 people peacefully protested at Cleveland Hopkins Airport.

"It degrades our natio,n our viability, our economy and our legitimacy to deny certain people based on religion," said protest organizer Don Bryant with the Greater Cleveland Immigrant Support Network.

President Trump has repeatedly denied claims his executive order unfairly targets Muslims. In a statement this week he tweeted, "This is not about religion - This is about terror and keeping our country safe."

