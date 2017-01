Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Fox 8's Kristi Capel had trouble keeping up with little Liam McDougal at the Cleveland Metroparks RainForest. Liam has spent a good portion of his young life fighting cancer and now his family credits the treatment he received at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for his current state of remission.

Click here to learn more about the upcoming 2017 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.