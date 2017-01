FORT MYERS, Florida — Little eaglet E9 turns one month old today.

The little eaglet hatched Dec. 31 in its Fort Myers nest. His parents are Harriet and M15.

People around the world watched for days waiting for E9’s egg to hatch. There was a second egg in the nest — but it was nonviable.

The eggs were laid on Nov. 22 and 25.

More on the eagles here.