Light accumulation tonight and Wednesday

Temps have been slowly rising into the upper 30s since early this morning, as expected.

Tonight, temps fall into the 20s. Any snow that melted on untreated surfaces will turn to ice. Be careful!

Snow totals have ranged from 2-6″ with the higher amounts in the snow belt once the clipper passed by. There could still be some light accumulation with lake-enhanced snow over the snowbelt tonight and Wednesday as well. Temperatures are expected to drop into the mid 20s for highs by Thursday (Groundhog Day!!)

Between Monday’s and Tuesday’s snow, we will chip away a little at the snowfall deficit, but unless we see a major snowstorm develop between now and the end of the snow season, it’s unlikely that we will catch up to the normal seasonal snowfall of 68 inches.

