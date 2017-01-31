LeBron James lashes back at Charles Barkley: ‘He’s a hater’

LeBron James has apparently had it with Charles Barkley, an analyst on TNT’s “Inside the NBA.”

The two have a rocky history — and Barkley is known for needling James on a regular basis.

ESPN reports Barkley last week called LeBron out after the player said the Cavs need to add a “playmaker” in order to take another title.

Barkley said at that time: “Inappropriate. Whiny. All of the above. The Cleveland Cavaliers have given him everything he wanted. They have the highest payroll in NBA history. He wanted J.R. Smith last summer, they paid him. He wanted [Iman] Shumpert last summer. They brought in Kyle Korver. He’s the best player in the world. Does he want all of the good players? He don’t want to compete? He is an amazing player. They’re the defending champs.”

After Cavs’ Monday night loss to the Dallas Mavericks, LeBron lashed out in response.

“He’s a hater…I’m not going to let him disrespect my legacy like that. I’m not the one who threw somebody through a window. I never spit on a kid. I never had unpaid debt in Las Vegas. I never said, ‘I’m not a role model.’ I never showed up to All-Star Weekend on Sunday because I was in Vegas all weekend partying. All I’ve done for my entire career is represent the NBA the right way. Fourteen years, never got in trouble. Respected the game. Print that…I’m tired of biting my tongue. There’s a new sheriff in town.”

