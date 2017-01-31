× Herbal Immunity Boosters

Recipes courtesy of the Western Reserve Herb Society

www.WesternReserveHerbSociety.org

Lemon Ginger Immunity Tea

This tea is said to reduce cold and flu symptoms and help you to recover quickly.

To make one cup: Add one heaping tablespoon fresh ginger root, 1/2 fresh lemon and a dash of cayenne pepper to one cup of boiling water. Steep for five minutes and sip.

Lemon: boosts the immune system to fight flu or cold

Ginger: warming, fights viral infection by slightly raising the body temperature to make it harder for virus to survive

Cayenne Pepper: clears the sinus passages; raises body temperature.

All Natural Vapor Rub

Use to rub on chest, under nose or on the soles of your feet to relieve symptoms of cough or cold.

1/4 cup coconut oil

30 drops eucalyptus essential oil

30 drops peppermint essential oil

15 drops rosemary essential oil

Directions: Mix all together until coconut oil becomes softer and all essential oils are well blended into the base. Store in an airtight container.

The ingredients in the commercial Vicks VapoRub are eucalyptus, camphor and menthol in a petroleum jelly base. In this recipe we use natural instead of synthetic ingredients: eucalyptus for the anti viral properties; peppermint oil with a high content of menthol is anti bacterial and eases muscle soreness; rosemary essential oil contains 20% camphor which is known to be a local anesthetic, antimicrobial, cough suppressant and decongestant.

Anti-Bacterial Room Spray

4 ounces water in a spray bottle

30 drops lemon essential oil

30 drops eucalyptus essential oil

Directions: Mix together in small spray bottle and shake well. Spray in air to disinfect your surroundings. Shake well before each use.

To Use: Spray in air to disperse. This blend is said to disinfect the air you breathe and boost immune system. Keep away from eyes.

Four Thieves Stay Healthy Essential Oil Blend

This essential oil blend is said to have been created during the medieval plagues to keep the pillagers free from the plague and give them immunity. Diffuse the essential oil into the air to reduce airborne viruses and bacterial.

Ingredients:

10 drops rosemary essential oil

20 drops lavender essential oil

15 drops eucalyptus essential oil

15 drops peppermint Essential oil

15 drops lemon essential oil

15 drops clove essential oil

Directions: combine all oils in a dark, glass bottle with airtight lid. Shake well. Store in a dark, cool, secure area away from children and pets.

To Use:

use 15 drops in an electric or candle diffuser

boil 15 drops in a quart of water

mix 30 drops with 4 ounces of water and use as a room spray

Add 30 drops to 8 ounces of white vinegar and use to clean and disinfect surfaces in the sick room

Add 15 drops to 1/2 cup epsom salts, mix well and add to a warm bath. Soak 20 minutes.

(Notes of caution when using essential oils: Always dilute, never ingest. Do a skin patch test before using to check for allergic reaction.)