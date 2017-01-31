FOX 8 obtains front row Skype seats to White House press briefing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For for the first time, FOX 8 will have a front row seat Wednesday for the White House daily press briefing.

Our 4 p.m. anchor, Natalie Herbick, was selected to be part of the daily news conference with Sean Spicer.

The Trump administration has changed the set-up for press briefings, to include 4 Skype seats for reporters who are outside of the Washington D.C. area.

Join Natalie tomorrow as she is given the opportunity to ask questions that you have regarding President Trump and is new policies.

FOX 8 will stream the news conference LIVE on FOX8.com

