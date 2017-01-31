Forecast: clouds moving in, more snow possible

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The breezes have picked up after sunset tonight with a number of gusts pushing past 40 MPH as of 10 PM.

Tonight, temps fall to just under 30°. Any snow that melted on untreated surfaces will begin to slowly freeze over. Keep that in mind as you take those first few steps outside on Wednesday morning.

Snow totals have ranged from a trace well south to 5″ re[ported. Snow showers from here on out should not add much more.

Between Monday’s and Tuesday’s snow, we will chip away a little at the snowfall deficit, but unless we see a major snowstorm develop between now and the end of the snow season, it’s unlikely that we will catch up to the normal seasonal snowfall of 68 inches.

Here is your FOX 8-Day Forecast: