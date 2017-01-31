Field trip chaperone accused of exposing himself to students at Summit County camp

CLINTON, Ohio– A 40-year-old man is facing charges after investigators say he exposed himself to students on a field trip.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the incident at Camp Y-Noah Jan. 25. It allegedly happened in September.

Scott J. Wuensch, of Grafton, was a chaperone on the Midview East Intermediate School field trip to the camp in Clinton. According to the sheriff’s office, he exposed himself, videoed a simulated sex act and made offensive gestures during the trip. Nine victims were involved.

Wuensch was charged with public indecency, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and disorderly conduct.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said Wuensch is not an employed by the school. He’s the parent of a student.