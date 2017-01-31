Fallen Cleveland police officer to be honored at one of his favorite sports bars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - On Thursday night, fallen Cleveland Police officer David Fahey will be honored at one of his favorite spots to watch Cleveland sports.

"Everything we sell, 100% of the proceeds, will benefit David's family. He was well-known at Harry Buffalo," said Dave Howes, manager of the Harry Buffalo on East Fourth Street.

Fahey died January 24th when he was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver while redirecting traffic on I-90.

Family and friends say Fahey was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and loved serving his community.

They say he also loved being a Cleveland Police Officer and watching games at Harry Buffalo in Lakewood.

"He was one of our own. He was always at our different locations, especially our Lakewood location. He was a very local customer," said Howes.

The event will be called "Cheers to Dave" and it will honor his life and his service to the city of Cleveland.

The fundraiser is from 7-10 pm at the Harry Buffalo on East Fourth Street.