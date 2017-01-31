× Eastlake continues researching proposal for medical marijuana plant

EASTLAKE, Ohio – The city of Eastlake is continuing to consider a proposal to build a medical marijuana plant in the city.

City Council held an informative meeting tonight, laying out the proposal and what it would mean for the community.

The idea is to build a 50-thousand square foot plant that would serve as a medical marijuana cultivation and distribution center.

It would be built on the now vacant site of the former JFK Community Center.

The city has been working with a developer on community concerns security, environmental issues and aesthetics.

Ohio Governor John Kasich paved the way to making something like this a reality, by signing a law last June allowing for the growth , processing and distribution of medical marijuana in the state.

Eastlake’s mayor believes having a productive use for the 10 acres of property would be better than seeing it sit vacant.

The plant would also create 30 jobs initially.

The medical marijuana would be dispensed in the forms of: oils, plant material, edibles and patches.

If the proposal moves forward, the city could see a fully operational facility by September 2018.