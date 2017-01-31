East Cleveland police looking for missing 14-year-old girl

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio – The East Cleveland Police are currently looking for a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Sunday, January 29.

Zah’Nasha Rahmon is 5’4″ tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown hair, black eyes and was wearing either a blue or black jacket with red jeans.

Rahmon was last seen near Carlyon Road in East Cleveland by her mother. Her mother told police that she had given her daughter permission to leave their home, but that when she later saw her at an abandoned home on that same road, her daughter ran from her.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, they are asked to call the East Cleveland Detective Bureau at 216-681-2162.