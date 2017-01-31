Cleveland police announce reward in case of missing 14-year-old girl

CLEVELAND– Investigators are expected to provide an update on 14-year-old Alianna Defreeze.

The Cleveland Division of Police, the FBI and Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers will hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said they will announce a reward for information in the case.

Defreeze was last seen in the 3400 Block of East 149th Street on Thursday. She was getting on the bus, but never arrived at school.

More stories here