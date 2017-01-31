Cleveland police announce reward in case of missing 14-year-old girl

Alianna Defreeze
CLEVELAND– Investigators are expected to provide an update on 14-year-old Alianna Defreeze.
The Cleveland Division of Police, the FBI and Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers will hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Police said they will announce a reward for information in the case.
Defreeze was last seen in the 3400 Block of East 149th Street on Thursday. She was getting on the bus, but never arrived at school.
When asked if there is a serial killer, Chief Williams said they continuously investigate commonalities in homicide investigations.
Reward of $22,500 offered for information in Defreeze case. Money is coming from Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers and the prosecutor’s office.
“Everything is consistent with the missing person,” Gilson said.
“We have to get all of the details right,” Gilson says.
Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner Thomas Gilson said a positive identification has not been made. The remains are of a young girl. They are running fingerprints and DNA.
Williams said they will not make a positive identification of who the body found on Fuller Avenue is, they are communicating with the family of Defreeze.
Police Chief Calvin Williams said officers discovered a body in the fourth district while looking for Defreeze. They began a homicide investigation.
Mayor Frank Jackson starts by saying the families of homicide victims are in their prayers.
The news conference was scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. We’re still waiting.
