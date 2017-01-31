Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson to make announcement on 2017 election

CLEVELAND– Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson is expected to make an announcement about the 2017 election on Tuesday.

The mayor will hold a news conference at 6 p.m. at the Jerry Sue Thornton Center on East 22nd Street. Jackson has held the office since 2006. If reelected, it would be his fourth term at Cleveland’s mayor.

Earlier this month, Cleveland City Councilman Jeff Johnson entered the mayoral race. Fellow Councilman Zack Reed is also considering running for mayor. His decision is expected by April 15.