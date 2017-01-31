Cleveland crews still working to clear roads after heavy snow

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The city of Cleveland has turned its attention back to main roads after the heavy snow that’s fallen over the last two days.

According to a release from the city, there were 57 snow plows and nine road graders on the streets removing snow Tuesday morning.

Before the city turned back to main roads, it was able to clear over 80 percent of the 292 subsections in the residential streets.

Crews were to turn their attention back to residential streets this afternoon.

An emergency snow parking ban remains in effect for the city until further notice.

Around 2.3 inches of snow fell overnight at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.