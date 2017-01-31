× Cleveland Clinic resident forced to leave US over executive order sues President Trump

CLEVELAND – A Cleveland Clinic resident who was returning to Cleveland Saturday and was denied re-entry into the United States is suing President Trump.

Dr. Suha Abushamma, an internal medicine resident and first-year trainee with the Clinic, was sent back to Saudi Arabia after being detained for 10 hours on Saturday at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City.

She has been visiting family in Saudi Arabia when she heard about President Trump’s executive order on immigration. She tried to race back to the U.S., but the order was already in place by the time she landed.

Her lawsuit, which was originally filed on Saturday, January 28 and amended on the 31st, says that during her 10-hour detainment, she was refused permission to call her immigration attorney and was given no food. The suit also contends that she was deliberately misled and coerced by customs agents at the airport. She says they told her to sign a form that required her to return to Saudi Arabia, but instead, the form canceled her visa.

This happened just one day after President Donald Trump issued the executive order to limit immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries into the United States. Later that evening, U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly issued an emergency order temporarily barring the U.S. from deporting people from nations subject to President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

But Abushamma’s plane took off just before Judge Donnelly’s ruling.

Abushamma, according to today’s court filing, is still in Saudi Arabia, and is “anxiously” awaiting the chance to return to her life in the US. She is engaged to a doctor of internal medicine at the Detroit Medical Center in Michigan. They are planning to get married in the United States this coming summer.