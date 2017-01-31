City side streets remain snow covered

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The latest round of snow hit before some city side streets were cleared. As Clevelanders dug out own driveways Tuesday morning, some residents living on the city’s east side said they had yet to see a city snow plow go down their streets.

“I don't see a truck yesterday, not today, so maybe not tomorrow,” said Gabriel Torres, who was snow blowing his driveway and portions of Prosser Avenue at East 59th Street. “We need to get it clean, too, because people live right here.”

City road crews focus first on clearing main roads and secondary roads before getting to residential side streets.

“Our goal is to make them passable, not have them totally cleared,” Cleveland Chief of Operations Darnell Brown said Monday.

Cleveland Director of Media Relations Dan Williams said in a statement Tuesday morning that 57 snow plow and 9 road graders were in use, with the city refocusing efforts on main roadways.

He said the city had cleared more than 80 percent of the city’s 292 subsections of residential streets at that point and planned to return to residential streets by afternoon.

“I think that they need to have a crew for the main streets as well as the side streets because a lot of us live on the side streets,” said Beverly Minifee, who lives on East 65th Street. “I guess they get to us when they can.”

Cleveland maintained a snow parking ban throughout the day Tuesday and asked drivers to removed park cars from all streets to enable plows to clear snow from curb to curb.