Battle over Army Private’s dog continues in the courtroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND – An Army private’s fight to be reunited with her dog intensified as the man accused of giving the Bloodhound away faced a judge.

Angelo Sullo appeared in Cleveland Municipal Court Tuesday with his attorney. He has pleaded not guilty to a charge of petty theft. He says due to this case his family has received death threats.

“My family, my ex-wife, it’s ridiculous,” Sullo told Fox 8.

Sullo is accused of giving Army Private Katelyn Gallagher’s dog away, while she was attending military training out-of-state. Gallagher said Sullo told her he would watch Buck while she was gone.

Sullo insists the case is a misunderstanding.

“Honestly, he was looking out for the best interests of this dog,” said Sullo’s attorney, Tony Bondra. “He was facing eviction if he kept the dog so he found a good home.”

But Gallagher says she was never told there was a problem, and she learned that Buck had been given away when she came home on leave in December. She filed a police report.

The family who has Buck now says they believe she gave away her rights to the dog. They say they adore Buck and plan to keep him.

“This dog belongs to Katelyn,” said Gallagher’s attorney, Paul Cristallo. “The family should do the right thing and give her the dog back.”

Gallagher is considering filing a civil suit.

Sullo is due back in court in February.