Woman in critical condition after Medina hit-and-run

MEDINA, Ohio– A woman remains in the hospital following a hit-and-run crash in Medina over the weekend.

A 60-year-old Brunswick was walking across Court Street at Liberty Street shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday when it happened. Medina police said a gray Dodge pickup truck made a left turn, hit her and kept driving.

The victim was in the crosswalk.

Investigators are canvassing the area for surveillance video of the crash. The driver has not been located.

The woman was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center by helicopter. She is in critical condition with a head injury, police said.

Anyone with information on the hit-skip should call the Medina Police Department at 330-725-7777.