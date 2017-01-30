Weather Alert: Lake Effect Snow Warning, Lake Effect Snow Advisory

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Cuyahoga, Lake, Trumbull and Geauga counties are under a LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING until 10 AM. An additional 3-5″ is possible with locally higher amounts where heavier snow bands persist.

A LAKE EFFECT SNOW ADVISORY is in effect for Ashtabula County until 10 AM.

An additional 3-5″ is expected with locally higher amounts where heavier snow bands persist. We’ve had several reports of near whiteout conditions at times. Please be careful while navigating through these snow bands. Outside of the advisory counties an additional coating to up 2″.

Snow showers will be on and off, through the start of February. Find your shovels, skis, and sleds!

We're tracking a clipper that will move in tonight into Tuesday that will bring snow for everyone. Several inches possible followed by more lake effect snow which could bring totals to a range of 3-7" with the higher amounts in the snow belts. Stay up to date with our latest forecasts.

