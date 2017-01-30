Two suspected in four Cleveland robberies in three days

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in four armed robberies.

The crimes happened between Jan. 19 and Jan. 21 at the Dollar General on St. Clair Avenue, the Family Dollar on East 74th Street and New Jumbo Chinese Restaurant. Police said the suspects also stole a car on East 77th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Donald Nuti at the Fifth District Detective Bureau at 216-623-2580.