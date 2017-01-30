The internet can’t get enough of Winona Ryder’s many SAG Awards faces

HOLLYWOOD, California — Politics took center stage at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Hollywood Sunday night. So did the many faces of Winona Ryder.
Ryder and her fellow cast members from the Netflix hit “Stranger Things” won for Outstanding Performance in an Ensemble in a drama series.
While co-star David Harbour gave a memorable, politically-charged acceptance speech, Ryder made many faces that definitely got the attention of those watching on TV.
Many took to social media with memes, GIFs, and other comments.
