The internet can’t get enough of Winona Ryder’s many SAG Awards faces

HOLLYWOOD, California — Politics took center stage at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Hollywood Sunday night. So did the many faces of Winona Ryder.

Ryder and her fellow cast members from the Netflix hit “Stranger Things” won for Outstanding Performance in an Ensemble in a drama series.

*Click here for a list of SAG Awards winners

While co-star David Harbour gave a memorable, politically-charged acceptance speech, Ryder made many faces that definitely got the attention of those watching on TV.

Many took to social media with memes, GIFs, and other comments.

After last nights #SagAwards the fabulous #WinonaRyder has been described as a human gif factory pic.twitter.com/mPXtsJ0feo — Zora Suleman (@ZoraSuleman) January 30, 2017

Winona Ryder's face is probably my favourite thing of 2017 so far #Winona4Lyfe pic.twitter.com/LVHaGHOhCa — Bree Dwyer (@breeamelia) January 30, 2017

Winona Ryder has made Monday okay. Love her. — Stuart (@stuart11) January 30, 2017

Winona Ryder's 101 expressions were my favorite part of the #SAGAwards. — Dulma Yapa (@DulmaYapa) January 30, 2017

Winona Ryder’s Facial Expressions Deserve Their Own SAG Award https://t.co/bHGu8aI5Q8 — Paul Liebert (@paliebert) January 30, 2017

#WinonaRyder face during the award ceremony describes my many moods throughout the day pic.twitter.com/EATvgKLpxC — Makenna 🙂 (@MakennaMkarnes) January 30, 2017

I somehow managed to take 28 screenshots of Winona Ryder. pic.twitter.com/37hB5yamSS — Jen Lewis (@thisjenlewis) January 30, 2017