Suspect threatens to shoot teller in Ohio City bank robbery

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of the FBI is looking for the man they say robbed a bank in Ohio City Monday afternoon.

The suspect first asked about a checking account at the Ohio Savings Bank on West 25th Stret at about 1:10 p.m., the FBI said. Then, he handed the teller a note, saying he would shoot her if she didn’t give him money.

The employee complied with the man’s demands and he fled east on Bridge Avenue. According to the FBI, the suspect was armed with a semi-automatic gun. No one was injured.

The suspect had a gun tattoo under his right eye, the FBI said.

Anyone with information should call the FBI at 216-522-1400 or the Cleveland Division of Police. Tips can remain anonymous and reward money is available.