Streetsboro City Schools close after some students were already being bussed

STREETSBORO, Ohio — Some students in Streetsboro were already on their buses on the way to school when the district canceled classes Monday morning.
Streetsboro City Schools Supt. Michael Daulbaugh tweeted about the situation this morning.
He said while the weather was OK at 5:30 a.m., it turned “unexpectedly bad,” and school was cancelled after around 6:30 a.m.
He tweeted a thank you to bus drivers who reversed their routes to return kids to their homes.
