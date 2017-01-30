Streetsboro City Schools close after some students were already being bussed

STREETSBORO, Ohio — Some students in Streetsboro were already on their buses on the way to school when the district canceled classes Monday morning.

Streetsboro City Schools Supt. Michael Daulbaugh tweeted about the situation this morning.

He said while the weather was OK at 5:30 a.m., it turned “unexpectedly bad,” and school was cancelled after around 6:30 a.m.

He tweeted a thank you to bus drivers who reversed their routes to return kids to their homes.

Stick with Fox 8 and Fox8.com for more.

Weather turned unexpectedly bad. School is cancelled. — Michael Daulbaugh (@Streetsboro_Sup) January 30, 2017

School is cancelled for today. Weather was good at 5:30 and the front went to the south unexpectedly. Be safe please. — Michael Daulbaugh (@Streetsboro_Sup) January 30, 2017

Thanks to our bus drivers who reverses their routes and safely returned kids home. You guys rock! @AireaneCurtis — Michael Daulbaugh (@Streetsboro_Sup) January 30, 2017