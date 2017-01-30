Snow on snow presents big challenge for crews trying to clear roads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - After a very long and challenging day Monday digging out from beneath more than a foot of snow in some places, NE Ohioans were also preparing for another round of potentially heavy snow Tuesday.

“It sucks,” said Carla Perrien in downtown Cleveland. “It took me literally about an hour to dig my car out.”

Unrelenting bands of lake effect snow made the commute difficult for drivers and challenging for road crews trying to keep up with the it.

“Whenever the storm is depositing 1-2 inches per hour then no matter how many plows we have on the road it’s going to be difficult to keep up,” said Marissa McDade, Ohio Department of Transportation Spokesperson.

ODOT will remain fully staffed with crews working 12-hour shifts around the clock for the duration of weather event according to McDade.

By Monday night all of the interstates, and most of the primary roads were clear, but many secondary streets were still messy.

A parking ban is in effect until further notice for Cleveland, while 69 units and 9 road graders try to catch up.

The city’s Chief Operating Officer Darnell Brown says, “With the amount of snow we had it will take us a little while to get through and complete all of that work.”

They’re asking drivers to allow for extra travel time Tuesday and to “keep it slow,” because conditions could change in an instant.