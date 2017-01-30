Shocking video shows bishop being attacked during mass

NEWARK, NJ – People attending mass at the Cathedral Basilica of Sacred Heart in New Jersey this weekend were shocked when a man walked up to Bishop Manuel Cruz and punched him in the face.

Police identified the man as 42-year-old Charles Miller.

Miller can be seen strolling up to the altar right in the middle of the service. He punches the Bishop in the mouth and knocks him to the ground. The bishop fell to the ground and was shielded by an altar boy.

One person in attendance caught the whole thing on video.

The church was filled with police officers, who immediately tackled Miller to place him under arrest.

He has been charged with aggravated assault and it is still not clear why he punched the bishop.

The bishop wasn’t severely injured. A spokesman for the archdiocese released the following statement:

“We certainly were surprised and saddened by it, and are thankful that things were not worse than they turned out to be.”