Several parking bans, snow emergencies issued in NE Ohio

Several cities have issued parking bans and snow emergencies after the heavy snow overnight and this morning.

There is currently a Lake Effect Snow Warning for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Trumbull counties through 10 a.m. and a Lake Effect Snow Advisory for Ashtabula County through 10 a.m.

The list of snow bans include:

— Brooklyn, until further notice

— Newburgh, until further notice. All vehicles must be moved from village streets.

— Parma, until further notice

— South Euclid, until further notice

Snow emergencies include:

— A Level 1 winter road condition advisory is in effect in Erie County

