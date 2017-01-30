Several parking bans, snow emergencies issued in NE Ohio

Several cities have issued parking bans and snow emergencies after the heavy snow overnight and this morning.
There is currently a Lake Effect Snow Warning for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Trumbull counties through 10 a.m. and a Lake Effect Snow Advisory for Ashtabula County through 10 a.m.
The list of snow bans include:
— Brooklyn, until further notice
— Newburgh, until further notice. All vehicles must be moved from village streets.
— Parma, until further notice
— South Euclid, until further notice
Snow emergencies include:
— A Level 1 winter road condition advisory is in effect in Erie County
Stick with Fox 8 and Fox8.com for more.
40.417287 -82.907123