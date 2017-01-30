Several parking bans, snow emergencies issued in NE Ohio

Live Video & Blog: Heavy snow causing big issues on the roads in NE Ohio
Posted 8:55 am, January 30, 2017, by , Updated at 09:00AM, January 30, 2017

Several cities have issued parking bans and snow emergencies after the heavy snow overnight and this morning.

There is currently a Lake Effect Snow Warning for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Trumbull counties through 10 a.m. and a Lake Effect Snow Advisory for Ashtabula County through 10 a.m.

The list of snow bans include:
— Brooklyn, until further notice
— Newburgh, until further notice. All vehicles must be moved from village streets.
— Parma, until further notice
— South Euclid, until further notice

Snow emergencies include:
— A Level 1 winter road condition advisory is in effect in Erie County

