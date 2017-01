× Police seek info in Garfield Heights bank robbery

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio– Police are seeking your help in finding the person responsible for robbing the Huntington Bank in Garfield Heights.

The robbery happened at about 1:30 Monday p.m. at the branch on Turney Road.

No weapon was seen and no injuries were reported.

If anyone recognizes the suspect, please call police at 216-475-1234.