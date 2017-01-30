Paris Jackson, Eva Longoria to appear in FOX dramas

LOS ANGELES, California — Paris Jackson is ready for her close-up.

Fox TV said Monday that the daughter of the late Michael Jackson will make her acting debut this season on the drama series “Star.”

Paris Jackson will play an intimidating social media guru, Rachel, who has an impact on the show’s lead characters.

The 18-year-old Jackson was born to the pop star and then-wife Debbie Rowe.

“Star,” from “Empire” creator Lee Daniels, is set in the music industry and features Queen Latifah as a surrogate mom to aspiring young singers.

A date for the episode with Paris Jackson wasn’t announced. The show airs 9 p.m. EST Wednesday on Fox.

Meanwhile, Golden Globe-nominated actress Eva Longoria is set to guest-star on “Empire” this spring, the network announced on Monday.

Longoria, of “Desperate Housewives,” will play “Charlotte Frost,” the formidable director of the state gaming commission.

“Charlotte has the power to make-or-break Lucious’ (Terrence Howard) dreams of expanding Empire’s reach to Las Vegas and beneath her alluring facade, lies a force of darkness and corruption,” FOX said in a news release.

Catch “Empire” at 9 p.m. when it returns on March 22, right here on FOX 8.