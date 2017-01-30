× Medina City Schools superintendent admits mistake on not calling for delay

MEDINA, Ohio– The superintendent of Medina City Schools is apologizing after he did not issue a two-hour delay on Monday.

Areas throughout Northeast Ohio saw several inches of snow Monday morning, resulting in hundreds of school closings and delays. But Medina City Schools Superintendent Aaron Sable did not cancel or delay class.

He said a two-hour delay would have been ideal, adding he will do a a better job next time making a school-closing decision.

Sable released the following statement:

“Calling a snow day is never an easy decision. When I make these calls we rely on the weather forecast as well as road conditions that are checked by driving the roads. The forecasted weather was lake effect and was mainly impacting areas further north of Medina. When we checked the roads this morning they were clear and there was not any heavy snow. The heavy snow hit after our buses were out on route. There was an increased amount of traffic on the roads at this time due to rush hour. This made it difficult for the plows to keep up with the snow. Once we begin picking up students we can not drop them back at their homes because there is no guarantee that a guardian will be home.”

He posted on his Twitter account that tardies and absences for Monday will be excused, but leaving early will not be. Sable emphasized school is in session.