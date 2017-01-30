Man accused of stealing cold medicine, candy from Akron drug store

AKRON, Ohio– An Akron man is facing charges after police say he broke into a drug store early Saturday morning.

It happened at the CVS on Portage Trail Extension at about 1:30 a.m. Akron police said the suspect threw a chunk of concrete through the front doors. Once inside, he took three boxes of cold medicine and candy before fleeing.

Officers and a K-9 followed footprints in the snow and found the suspect on Waters Edge. They arrested 20-year-old Chase Webb, of Akron.

Webb was charged with breaking and entering, and taken to the Summit County Jail.