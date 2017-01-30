Lou Maglio’s Doggone Good Super Bowl Dip

CLEVELAND – It’s Super Bowl week at Fox 8, and all week long we are featuring our anchors favorite Super Bowl Snacks.

Lou’s Doggone Good Super Bowl Bean Dip

Ingredients:

One box 8 ounce cream cheese

One can 15 ounce chili (no beans)

One 8 ounce package shredded cheese (cheddar is chef’s choice)

Preparation:

Place cream cheese in average size pyrex dish (microwave to soften)

Spread with spatula

Add chili, spread evenly

Add cheese, enough so that you cannot see chili

Microwave to preferred temperature

Garnish with paprika

Don’t forget the chips!

Enjoy!

***Remember, you can watch Super Bowl LI ONLY on Fox 8! Kickoff is 6:30 p.m. on Sunday February 5!***