Lou Maglio’s Doggone Good Super Bowl Dip

CLEVELAND – It’s Super Bowl week at Fox 8, and all week long we are featuring our anchors favorite Super Bowl Snacks.
Lou’s Doggone Good Super Bowl Bean Dip
Ingredients:
One box 8 ounce cream cheese
One can 15 ounce chili (no beans)
One 8 ounce package shredded cheese (cheddar is chef’s choice)
Preparation:
Place cream cheese in average size pyrex dish (microwave to soften)
Spread with spatula
Add chili, spread evenly
Add cheese, enough so that you cannot see chili
Microwave to preferred temperature
Garnish with paprika
Don’t forget the chips!
Enjoy!
