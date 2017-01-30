Live Video & Blog: Heavy snow causing big issues on the roads in NE Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s going to be a rough start for drivers in most of Northeast Ohio this morning.

As of 6:30 a.m., it was snowing at a rate of two inches an hour in places like Lorain, Medina, Cuyahoga, Summit, Geauga and Portage counties.

Drives were extremely slow-going in areas, including downtown Cleveland.

There is currently a Lake Effect Snow Warning for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Trumbull counties through 10 a.m. and a Lake Effect Snow Advisory for Ashtabula County through 10 a.m.

**Click here for a FULL LIST of school closings**

Our GroundFox crews are out and about checking out road conditions. See our live blog below for more.