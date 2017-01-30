Live Video & Blog: Heavy snow causing big issues on the roads in NE Ohio
Posted 6:28 am, January 30, 2017, by , Updated at 07:37AM, January 30, 2017

CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s going to be a rough start for drivers in most of Northeast Ohio this morning.

As of 6:30 a.m., it was snowing at a rate of two inches an hour in places like Lorain, Medina, Cuyahoga, Summit, Geauga and Portage counties.

Drives were extremely slow-going in areas, including downtown Cleveland.

There is currently a Lake Effect Snow Warning for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Trumbull counties through 10 a.m. and a Lake Effect Snow Advisory for Ashtabula County through 10 a.m.

Our GroundFox crews are out and about checking out road conditions. See our live blog below for more.

Interstate 71N at Ridge Road is gridlocked…

Traffic on Interstate 71 North is at a standstill…

From ODOT: Overnight
road conditions have varied significantly depending upon where the Lake Effect
snow machine was set up! Motorists traveling closest to the Lake should be
prepared for a snowy commute. Our snowplow operators have been doing their best
to keep up, however motorists may encounter some snow covered interstates where
the snow has fallen hard and fast this morning. Adding
extra travel time is important this morning and so is giving our plows room to
work! 

