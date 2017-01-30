Lake effect warning and advisory until 1 p.m.; Clipper brings more snow tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Snow showers will be on and off, through the start of February. Find your shovels, skis, and sleds!

Lake effect snow should wind down later this afternoon. The next system is already in the pipeline and will affect northern Ohio late tonight and Tuesday with more snow accumulation for everyone.

A LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING is in effect for Trumbull County until 1 PM. An additional 1-3″ possible with locally higher amounts where heavier snow bands persist.

A LAKE EFFECT SNOW ADVISORY is in effect for Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake and Portage until 1 PM. An additional 1-2″ expected. We’ve had several reports of near whiteout conditions at times. Please be careful while navigating through these snow bands.

We’re tracking a clipper that will move in tonight into Tuesday that will bring snow for everyone. Several inches possible followed by more lake effect snow which could bring totals to a range of 3-7″ with the higher amounts in the snow belts. Stay up to date with our latest forecasts.

