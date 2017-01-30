× Kent State responds to immigration executive order, advises international students against travel

KENT, Ohio– Kent State University President Beverly Warren says she is troubled by the recent immigration ban and is pledging her support to international students.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday suspending immigration from seven mostly-Muslin countries. He defended the move by saying it’s not about religion, but protecting American citizens and securing borders.

“The faculty and staff of Kent State University affirm our longstanding commitment to be a welcoming, inclusive environment where all feel at home. That commitment does not change as political or social movements change. Our values define who we are and what we stand for in a community that aspires to advance the creativity and belief in the invaluable benefits of an increasingly global society,” Warren said in a letter to the Kent State community.

Warren warned students to reconsider any plans to travel outside the United States for the time being.

Several department at KSU are reaching out to students who are directly effective by the executive order and planning support sessions. The KSU president said the university will work closely with students and “offer every support we have available.”

“We join others in the worldwide higher education community who are deeply critical of this executive order and are calling for a sensible immigration policy that protects national security without discriminating against those who seek to live, learn, discover and make a positive impact in our world,” Warren said.

Kent State students with questions should contact the Office of Global Education at 330-672-7980.