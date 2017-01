Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Lots of new faces at the Cleveland Metroparks RainForest and if you haven't visited in a while, you might want to stop by.

While most of Northeast Ohio is wearing snowsuits and gloves, Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton put on his best pair of khaki shorts to see all the 'new' at the popular tropical destination located in the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

Click here to lean more about the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo & RainForest.

