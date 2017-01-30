ITEAM: uncovering more about missing Cleveland girl and body found in vacant home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The FOX 8 I TEAM is uncovering new information about a missing 14-year-old Cleveland girl and the body of a juvenile female found murdered Sunday night in a vacant home.

As of late Monday, the medical examiner still had not released the identity of the murder victim. However, multiple sources say police believe the female found in the vacant home is the missing girl.

Last week 14-year-old Alianna DeFreeze disappeared. She’s a child with special needs. She took an RTA bus to East 93rd and Kinsman, but she never made it to school.

Police searching homes found the dead body two blocks from where Alianna got off the bus heading to school.

The I TEAM has learned that video shows her getting off the bus and then crossing the street.

Meantime, a police report reveals a delay in Alianna’s mother finding out she was missing. The report shows the school sent a message since Alianna didn’t show up, but the message was not delivered “due to a software malfunction.” The police report also describes Alianna as “easily persuaded” and “trusting”.

All of this is chilling for Yvonne Pointer. Her daughter was kidnapped on the way to school, and raped and murdered. And in that case, the killer was not caught until decades later. So Pointer thinks of the family of this young victim. Pointer said, "There's a whole lot of people out here praying for you. When my daughter was raped and murdered, it was just like a nightmare. I can only imagine that you're having a nightmare.” She added, "29 years I looked for the person that murdered my daughter."

The I TEAM checked and found dozens and dozens of sex offenders living in the area where the body was found Sunday. Who’s to blame?

Loretta Ferguson with the Cleveland Peacemakers Alliance wondered what kind of monster kills a child? She said, "He's an animal. He's a demon animal. I'm frustrated. I'm mad. So is he? He could be somebody that you'd never think."

Ferguson has been active with many others searching in the streets for Alianna.

The southeast side of Cleveland has become known for violence against women. In recent years, a handful of murders of women there have made headlines, and some of the cases remain unsolved. And just weeks ago, the I TEAM revealed, Cleveland Police busted a serial rapist who’d been attacking women in the same part of town.