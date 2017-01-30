I-Team: Prosecutors say pair defrauded casino out of thousands, pair says they weren’t cheating

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two men were sentenced to probation and ordered to make restitution after being convicted of numerous gambling charges after prosecutors say they “manipulated” the outcome of the game of craps at the former Horseshoe Casino.

Lonnie Bridges and Kenneth Young were convicted in December following a 3 and a half day trial. Only Fox 8 was rolling when the two were sentenced Monday.

Both men told Fox 8 they weren’t cheating.

“I am under scrutiny because of the way I bet, having a strategy and a certain way to roll the dice,” Bridges said after court.

But Assistant Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Jonathan Block said the two were manipulating the outcome and defrauding the game of craps.

“They were sliding the dice and distracting the workers at the casino,” Block said.

The two must pay back $39,000 to the casino.

Bridges and Young say their days at the casino are now over.

“Not gambling with my life anymore,” Young said.