Forecast: more snow on the way as clipper moves through area

CLEVELAND - A winter weather advisory is in effect for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula Inland, Summit, Portage and Trumbull counties until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Light snow will quickly move in after midnight tonight. While it looks like yet another morning of needing to wake a little early to stay on time, the snow will be a different variety, or “flavor.” Instead of intense bands and clusters like Monday morning, the snow will be steadier, but lighter, and protracted over a hours instead of minutes. The bottom line is still the same, though: make adjustments to your schedule and your driving as the weather dictates.

Several inches possible followed by more lake effect snow which could bring totals to a range of 2-6″ with the higher amounts in the snow belt once the clipper passes by and a little lake effect kicks in.

Between Monday’s and Tuesday’s snow, we will chip away a little at the snowfall deficit, but unless we see a major snowstorm develop between now and the end of the snow season, it’s unlikely that we will catch up to the normal seasonal snowfall of 68 inches.

