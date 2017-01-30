Forecast: more snow moving in tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Snow showers will be on and off, through the start of February. Find your shovels, skis, and sleds!

Lake effect snow winding down this afternoon. The next system is already in the pipeline and will affect northern Ohio later tonight and Tuesday with more snow accumulation for everyone. We’re tracking this Alberta Clipper that will move in tonight into Tuesday that will bring snow for everyone.

Several inches possible followed by more lake effect snow which could bring totals to a range of 2-6″ with the higher amounts in the snow belt once the clipper passes by and a little lake effect kicks in.

